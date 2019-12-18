Stained Glass Dragonfly

press release: Explore the fun of drawing with charcoal. Instructor and artist Robert Gorder will provide step-by-step instructions. Take home your masterpiece charcoal drawing a matte, and a protective sleeve. No drawing experience required. All supplies will be provided.

Registration is required and limited to 30 participants. This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.