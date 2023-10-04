Stained Glass Watercolors

media release: ADULTS AGE 18 + // $200 FOR 4 CLASSES

WEDNESDAYS, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, OCTOBER 4-OCTOBER 25

In this 4 week workshop, you will learn the basics of watercolor painting while creating beautiful stained glass-like paintings. Your first project will be printed on watercolor paper so that you can practice the different watercolor techniques without worrying about drawing. Over the last 2 weeks of class, I will teach you how to turn your own picture into a stained glass watercolor painting. You will then paint your stained glass piece using the techniques we learned from the first project. All supplies included. Beginner friendly. Ages 18+ There must be a minimum of 6 students registered for this class to run.