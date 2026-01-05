The Staircase, the Rope, and the Wheel: How to Make a Novel "Go"

media release: Novels are the most beguiling things in the world. When we read them, they feel perfectly logical and spontaneous, full of events that unfold with natural ease. However, when we begin writing our own, the process can feel overwhelming—there are so many pieces to juggle and so many possible paths. Where do we begin? What happens next? How does one make a novel “go”?

Join us at Upper House for the official launch of David McGlynn’s debut novel and an immersive writing workshop designed to offer guidance and relief in the novel-crafting process. This workshop will unpack how plot functions and provide step-by-step strategies for breaking a long narrative into manageable parts. Making a novel "go," as you’ll see, is less about discovering a single big idea and more about attending to the essentials of scene, action, and time.

Together with a collective of writers, you’ll dive into the fundamentals of storytelling with an author who has spent more than 25 years learning how stories work. David will share personal anecdotes from his decades of trial and error and will welcome questions throughout the day.

Enjoy coffee and tea with us in the morning, followed by a full lunch in the afternoon. Attendees will also receive a complimentary copy of David’s new novel, Everything We Could Do.

Don’t forget to bring a notebook and pen!

Tickets: Students: $25; General: $50

David McGlynn is a Madison resident, professor at Lawrence University, and the author of several acclaimed books, including "One Day You'll Thank Me: Lessons from an Unexpected Fatherhood," "A Door in the Ocean," and "The End of the Straight and Narrow." His writing has appeared in "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post." Four of his essays have been named "Distinguished Essays in Best American Essays" and "Best American Non-Required Reading." In addition to his books, he is a columnist and frequent contributor to Swimmer magazine.