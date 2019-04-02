RSVP for Stamp Making & Relief Block Printing

press release: Fun foam, linoleum, erasers, yarn, rubber bands, and add a few common household items to re-use or recycle as you create designs for printing. Use flowers, plants, or personal images as inspiration or subject matter to make cards and wrapping papers in this fun 2-week workshop. All supplies included. Instructor: Jackie Hefty (Whispering Woodlands)

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays, April 9 & 16

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, April 2

Price: $95 per person