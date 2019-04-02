RSVP for Stamp Making & Relief Block Printing
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Fun foam, linoleum, erasers, yarn, rubber bands, and add a few common household items to re-use or recycle as you create designs for printing. Use flowers, plants, or personal images as inspiration or subject matter to make cards and wrapping papers in this fun 2-week workshop. All supplies included. Instructor: Jackie Hefty (Whispering Woodlands)
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays, April 9 & 16
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, April 2
Price: $95 per person
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
Arts Notices