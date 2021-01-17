ONLINE: Stand for Justice

media release: The past year has brought unprecedented challenges in the form of a triple pandemic of COVID-19, poverty, and racial injustice. The pandemic precluded us from gathering in-person last fall as we normally would for the Urban Cabaret, and now we’ll be unable to celebrate MLK Day in person.

In response, the Urban League is excited to bring you a special program: Stand for Justice. Set to premier on January 17 at 1:00 PM, the program will include inspirational stories of triumph and success from 2020, powerful performances by local urban artists, and celebration of this year’s 250+ Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Awardees.

The program will be led by Urban League CEO, Dr. Ruben L. Anthony, Jr. and co-hosted by the talented duo of Rob Dz and Danielle Crim.

Tune in right here at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 17, to help us reflect on 2020, celebrate our young people, and raise funds to continue our important work in 2021.