Stand Up and Sing for Kids

to

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

News release:

Join us for Stand Up and Sing for Kids 2022 on Tuesday, May 10th! This dynamic event is a popular and entertaining fundraiser that supports the meaningful work Canopy Center is doing in the Dane County community. There will be food, drinks, entertainment, and items up for auction! Proceeds from the event support the critical services Canopy Center provides. New this year! The event will be open to the public and be held at Capital Brewery in Middleton. We hope you can join us!

A link to rsvp: https://tinyurl.com/42779vtf 

Info

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Stand Up and Sing for Kids - 2022-05-10 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stand Up and Sing for Kids - 2022-05-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stand Up and Sing for Kids - 2022-05-10 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stand Up and Sing for Kids - 2022-05-10 18:30:00 ical