News release:

Join us for Stand Up and Sing for Kids 2022 on Tuesday, May 10th! This dynamic event is a popular and entertaining fundraiser that supports the meaningful work Canopy Center is doing in the Dane County community. There will be food, drinks, entertainment, and items up for auction! Proceeds from the event support the critical services Canopy Center provides. New this year! The event will be open to the public and be held at Capital Brewery in Middleton. We hope you can join us!

A link to rsvp: https://tinyurl.com/42779vtf