media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy Presents: STAND UP FACE OFF

Part competition show, part stand-up comedy showcase, STAND UP FACE OFF makes its return at High Noon Saloon on Wednesday, July 13. Three stand-up comics will go head-to-head-to-head in a bid to win your votes and a mystery trophy. Hosted by charismatic Chicago comic Bob Keen, the showdown will be followed by performances by Margaret Leaf, J. Tyler Menz, and Ariel Julie:

Chicago comic Ariel Julie combines sass and crass in her brutally honest style of comedy and storytelling. She’s been featured at Zanies and Laugh Factory, Chicago, headlined in IL, IN, OK, TN, TX, and WI, and opened for Steve Rannazzisi, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Sam Tallent. You can see her this summer featuring at the North Carolina Comedy Festival 2022, Madison Comedy Week 2022, Sixth City Comedy Fest 2022 in Cleveland, OH, and the Laugh or Die Comedy Festival in Dekalb, IL.

Performances by: Ariel Julie, Tyler Menz, Margaret Leaf, Matthew Mandli, Jen Durbent, Will Isenberg

Hosted by: Bob Keen