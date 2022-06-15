media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy Presents: STAND UP FACE OFF

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm

$10 ADV / $15 DOS; 18+

Part competition show, part stand-up comedy showcase, STAND UP FACE OFF makes its return at High Noon Saloon on Wednesday, June 15. Three stand-up comics will go head-to-head-to-head in a bid to win your votes and a mystery trophy. Hosted by charismatic NYC comic Ralph Anthony, the showdown will be followed by performances from Chicago killers Grace Bahler and Prateek Srivastava:

Prateek Srivastava is a nationally touring comedian based in Chicago. His debut comedy album “Nick and Sheila’s Kid” debuted #1 on iTunes Charts and #1 on Amazon’s Best Seller List. Prateek was recently selected for the fourth time as a regional finalist for NBC’s Stand Up Talent Search.

​Prateek was a writer and cast member for P.O.V. a sketch comedy show at Chicago’s famed Improv Olympic directed by Michael Mccarthy (SNL) and recently performed in the sketch shows "OKSTUPID" and "Little Me Little You" at Second City. When he is not onstage, Prateek has appeared on WGNtv and NPR.

​Come see Prateek and Grace tear it up and vote for your favorite competitors!

-----------------------------------

Tickets available at High-Noon.com or The Sylvee box office during their business hours listed here: https://www.thesylvee.com/info/faq/

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test AND/OR vaccination for entry into this event. Other events on our calendar may still have specific health and safety requirements based on artist requests. Be sure to check our venue website for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change.