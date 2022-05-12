× Expand Drew Michael Lyssa Laird

media release: Cheshire Cat Comedy Presents: STAND UP FACE OFF

Doors 7pm | Show 8pm | 18+. $10 ADV / $15 DOS.

Comics face off. You choose who wins.

Part competition show, part stand-up comedy showcase, STAND UP FACE OFF makes its debut at High Noon Saloon on Thursday, May 12. Three stand-up comics will go head-to-head-to-head in a bid to win your votes and a mystery trophy. Hosted by the charismatic Shawn Vasquez, the showdown will be followed by performances from musical comedy sensation Jamie Shriner and heavy-hitting headliner Lyssa Laird:

One of the most dynamic stand-up comics in the bizz, Lyssa Laird knows how to entertain. Her show Sex & Chi-City, featuring “Chicago’s funniest comics in their best lingerie,” was picked up at Chicago’s world famous Laugh Factory and has been selling out the theater ever since. Come see Lyssa and Jamie tear it up and vote for your favorite competitors!

Performances by: Lyssa Laird (Chicago), Jamie Shriner (Chicago), Nathan Clemons (Janesville), Mike Jonjak (Madison), Darrell Cochran (Milwaukee)

Hosted by: Shawn Vasquez (Madison)

Tickets available at High-Noon.com or The Sylvee box office during their business hours listed here: https://www.thesylvee.com/ info/faq/

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test AND/OR vaccination for entry into this event. Be sure to check our venue website for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change.

https://facebook.com/events/ 655472028866855/