media release: On Friday, March 7, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, supporters of science and government-sponsored research and development will gather at the Wisconsin state Capitol for the "Stand Up for Science" rally. The rally is part of a nationwide event, with rallies organized across all 50 states. The goals of this event are to highlight the economic and life-saving impact of research in Wisconsin, and to advocate for the restoration of these research funds.

"As a senior Ph.D. student studying cancer biology, I'm concerned my research career could be over before it ever begins," said Maggie Stangis, an event organizer. "This isn't a political issue; it's about investing in the cures of tomorrow and ensuring that we can complete ongoing research that the government has already invested in. Preventing cancer-associated deaths is a cause we can all get behind."

Recent executive orders have dramatically reduced the funds available to perform ongoing research projects. These orders include a major reduction of F&A (facilities and administration) costs that are historically associated with the Direct cost of performing the contracted research. In the state of Wisconsin, NIH (National Institutes of Health)-sponsored research projects would lose over 1.5 million dollars per week.

"The U.S. has been the envy of the world when it comes to biomedical research and technology development, and nearly every one of these breakthroughs can be traced back to fundamental research supported by the government," says John Denu, Biochemist and lead organizer. "These recent cuts jeopardize this critical pipeline and will greatly diminish our international competitiveness far into the future."

“Major chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease and diabetes are linked to nutrition, yet we are only now beginning to understand how individual responses to diet can dictate the incidence and severity of these and other diseases” says Rick Eisenstein, a nutritional scientist. “With these critical funds, new approaches are being developed that promise to revolutionize our ability to define the links between diet and health and design more effective therapeutic options for all.”

In Madison, the event features short speeches, starting at 12 PM in the Capitol Rotunda, from key Wisconsin stakeholders, addressing the impact on the technology, biotechnology and agricultural industries, and the impact on live-saving biomedical research. The rally continues outside the Capitol with a march around the square, and additional speeches that include a call to action and opportunities to learn how to advocate for the importance of government-sponsored research as a partnership between universities and research institutes, and the Federal Government.

Organizers encourage Wisconsinites and other concerned citizens, regardless of background, or political view, to join the rally and protect scientific research. For more information regarding Stand Up for Science, visit: www.standupforscience2025.org