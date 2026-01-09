Stand Up for Social Security
media release: Wednesday, January 14 at Noon
Please join the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, American Federation of Government Employees Council 220, and other partner organizations as we rally to stop another government shutdown, demand Social Security to be protected, and stand with the workers of Social Security!
Attend a demonstration near you!
All events start at noon on 12/14/2026 and will last one hour
Madison: 6011 Odana Road
Eau Claire: 4120 Oakwood Hills Pkwy
Milwaukee: 8455 W Layton Ave, Greenfield
Racine: 4020 Durand Avenue
Rhinelander: 2023 Navajo Street
Stevens Point: 1320 Main Street
Wisconsin Rapids: 2213 8th St S.
Wausau: 352 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54403
See you on Wednesday!