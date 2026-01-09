Stand Up for Social Security

media release: Wednesday, January 14 at Noon

Please join the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, American Federation of Government Employees Council 220, and other partner organizations as we rally to stop another government shutdown, demand Social Security to be protected, and stand with the workers of Social Security!

Attend a demonstration near you!

All events start at noon on 12/14/2026 and will last one hour

Madison: 6011 Odana Road

Eau Claire: 4120 Oakwood Hills Pkwy

Milwaukee: 8455 W Layton Ave, Greenfield

Racine: 4020 Durand Avenue

Rhinelander: 2023 Navajo Street

Stevens Point: 1320 Main Street

Wisconsin Rapids: 2213 8th St S.

Wausau: 352 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI 54403

See you on Wednesday!