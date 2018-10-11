press release: Comedian and podcaster Shane Mauss presents Stand Up Science. Local scientific experts, stand-up comedians and other special guests join Shane to bring you a show equal parts aha and haha!

This unique night of laughs will leave you a little smarter, a little happier and you will take home endless fuel for exciting conversations.

Guests

DR. Heather Kirkorian – Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She studies cognitive development during infancy and early childhood, with a focus on the relations between digital media, learning, and play.

Nick Hart – Comedian whohas been performing all over the country in festivals for nearly ten years, He was a top 3 finalists in the Seattle International Comedy Competition. Nick has appeared on CONAN and has shared the stage with Marc Maron, Dave Attell, and Barry Crimmins.

C. Shawn Green

C. Shawn Green received his B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. in Brain in Cognitive Sciences from the University of Rochester. He then completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Minnesota focused on machine learning and computer vision before joining the Department of Psychology at UW-Madison in 2011. Dr. Green’s research focuses on a range of broad topics in human learning – including the factors that determine how quickly humans learn, the factors that determine how deeply humans learn, and the factors that determine whether learning transfers to new contexts or environments…