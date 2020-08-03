Stand Up & Sing for Kids Online Auction

press release: Starting at 10 a.m. August 3, 2020, you can help Canopy Center serve children and families impacted by child abuse by bidding on fun and unique items. Mark your calendars- you don't want to miss out! Check out our Facebook page for a sneak peek of some auction items. The auction will close on August 19 at 7 p.m. Whether it is an item for yourself or for someone else- you don't want to miss this opportunity to take home some high quality items while supporting the children of Dane County.

A huge THANK YOU to our sponsors! We are so thankful for our sponsors and the businesses that so generously donated to make this auction possible. We know this is a difficult time for all businesses so Canopy Center contacted all of our donating businesses to ensure their gift certificate and cards are still valid – and won’t put additional burden on them. We removed items as requested. Please let us know if you have any trouble redeeming a gift certificate or card.