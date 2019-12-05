Stand Up to Protect Grad Workers From Abuse

press release: Stand up and rally with us, graduate students in ECE, on Engineering Mall (in front of Engineering Hall) before we deliver our petition to the Provost.

Schedule:

Vigil (12:30 PM - 1:00 PM)

Speeches (1:00 PM - 1:30 PM)

March (1:30 PM - 2:00 PM)

If you are located on the East side of Campus: Meet at Mosse Bridge to march with others to Engineering Mall. (meet 12:00 PM, leave 12:10 PM)

- Gather to strengthen the delivery of our petition (http://bit.ly/ECEpetition)

- Warm your hands with provided hot coffee/tea and hand warmers

- If you can, bring extra blankets for extra warmth

- Find solidarity with graduates who are facing similar issues in their departments

- Hear from graduates, undergraduates, and staff supporters who know this is not an isolated situation

- Rally for the UW we believe in and workplace conditions we deserve

