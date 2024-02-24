Stand with Ukraine: United for Victory

media release:February 24, 2024 marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Join us in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they face a full-scale invasion, bravely defending their sovereignty and the principles of freedom and democracy. The Stand with Ukraine Rally: United for Victory is a crucial gathering to show our support and call to action to help Ukraine win.

How You Can Help:

Attend the rally and show your support in person.

Bring a poster calling to action.

Share the event on social media to spread awareness and encourage others to join.

Donate to humanitarian organizations providing aid to Ukraine.

Write to your elected representatives and urge them to provide funding to help Ukrainians win.