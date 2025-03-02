Stand with Ukraine

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Do you support Ukraine? Do you want Ukrainians to know you stand in solidarity with them? Do you believe that Zelenskyy is a democratically elected president, russia started the war, and America needs to join the rest of the world in backing Ukraine? Join us at the Wisconsin Capitol Building on Sunday, March 2, at 12:00pm. Wear blue & yellow, bring Ukrainian flags, and bring signs supporting Ukraine.

https://www.facebook.com/events/611440958337237

Info

Politics & Activism
