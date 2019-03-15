Standing on the Edge of a Thorn

Google Calendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Film screening of Standing on the Edge of a Thorn — the story of a family grappling with poverty, mental illness, and the sex trade

The film will be followed by a conversation with the filmmaker, Robert Lemelson, Psychological Anthropologist and Ethnographic Filmmaker, University of California - Los Angeles

Location: Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Standing on the Edge of a Thorn - 2019-03-15 18:00:00