media release: Celebrate the final day of Madison Comedy Week with a bang at Standup Pop-up — a high-energy standup matinee taking over the vibrant Gamma Ray Bar, one of Madison’s premier live music venues. This pop-up showcase features some of the festival’s sharpest, funniest comedians in an intimate, electric setting perfect for a late-afternoon laugh-fest. Hosted by Nina Davis — a Madison comedy alum turned Colorado standout — Standup Pop-up is your last chance to catch top-tier talent before the festival ends. Come for the drinks, stay for the punchlines, and send the fest off right.

Tickets: $7 plus fees

Doors 4pm

Don’t miss this one-time-only comedy blowout!