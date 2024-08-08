Standup Standouts

media release: Madison Comedy Week hosts the headliners of tomorrow in this showcase featuring comedians who have been seen on Comedy Central, MTV, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, America’s Got Talent, and many of whom are already headlining their own tours! Come see the insane talent pool we’ve gathered for this year’s festival!

Host: Brooks Tawil (NYC)

Jerry Tran (CHI)

Neeraj Srinivasan (PORTLAND)

Arman Shah (NYC)

Bennett Brown (ChI)

Kristin Lytie (Green Bay)

Jeremy Dobski (Toronto)

Jacob Williams (NYC)

Ben O'Connell (Madison)