$15.

media release: Spooky season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with the return of Emo Nite LIVE to the Bur Oak! Join us for a night of LIVE emo throwbacks, where Jack Skellington trades his spooky style for emo flair and Sally's stitches hold together our sad, broken hearts. It's time for a spine-tingling, nostalgia-laden soirée like no other, introducing: The Nightmare Before Emo Christmas!

Star 67 will be bringing back all your emo favorites from the most iconic era in music with three sets of live music, covering acoustic hits, early 00s bangers, and a special My Chemical Romance tribute!