press release: BEER - Karben 4 is doing a special tap of Raspberry Fantasy Factory. First 40 through the door will get their first pint on us.

RAFFLE - Every purchase of a Raspberry Fantasy Factory will get you a raffle ticket, and we’ll be raffling off some good stuff, including Karben4 merch, Bozho merch and tickets to upcoming Sylvee shows. Raffle will be held at 6:30 p.m.

FOOD - El Poblano will be set up inside High Noon serving some damn good tamales.

MUSIC - '90s alt rock tribute band, Star 67 getting us in that Smashing Pumpkins pre-game mood with a live set.