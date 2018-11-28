Star 67

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: BEER - Karben 4 is doing a special tap of Raspberry Fantasy Factory. First 40 through the door will get their first pint on us.

RAFFLE - Every purchase of a Raspberry Fantasy Factory will get you a raffle ticket, and we’ll be raffling off some good stuff, including Karben4 merch, Bozho merch and tickets to upcoming Sylvee shows. Raffle will be held at 6:30 p.m.

FOOD - El Poblano will be set up inside High Noon serving some damn good tamales.

MUSIC - '90s alt rock tribute band, Star 67 getting us in that Smashing Pumpkins pre-game mood with a live set.

608-268-1122
