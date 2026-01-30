A statement from Star Monster:

My heart is ripped out. Watching these events unfold in my sister state of Minnesota is unbearable. Addressing the deaths and inhuman treatment of our loved ones since ICE … it’s absolutely insane and obvious that this is not the way we have chosen to respectfully go about dealing with issues in our country. I’m very scared to say this, but I truly feel we are on the brink of some kind of a civil war.

Because we know there are better, more peaceful ways of answering our differences and concerns - we are having a peaceful event on Valentine’s Day in Madison.

About 60 years ago on June 25, 1967, The Beatles performed "All You Need Is Love" live via the first global satellite television program, Our World, reaching over 400 million viewers. The song served as the UK's contribution to the broadcast, symbolizing peace and unity.

Sixty years ago the same sort of thing was happening in the world.

This event will be on ice-a frozen lake; meet at 3pm near the Student Union. All are welcome to attend. It’s only fitting to create a remix of the Beatles- All You Need is Love in which we can all sing it and let our voices be heard.

Hopefully 60 years later they will hear us.