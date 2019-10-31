press release: Dressing up isn’t just for people. Bars can do it too. For the second consecutive year, Bierock is hosting its popular Halloween pop-up bar.

One year after transforming into Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons, this year Bierock pays homage to the Star Wars Cantina! Taking place on Halloween proper, Thursday Oct. 31, we leave State Street to the Gungans.

Expect appearances from Jedis, Siths, Wookiees, Ewoks and more! Staff will be dressed up, and customers are encouraged to as well.

The event will feature Star Wars trivia starting at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by League Trivia, first, second and third place prizes will be given to those displaying the best knowledge of the Star Wars universe.

No Tusken Raiders allowed! May the Force be with you.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter.