Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back

Mercury Players Theatre

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

12/21-30, Bartell Theatre-Drury Stage, at 7 pm Thursdays-Fridays, 2 & 7 pm Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays.

press release: Presented by Mercury Players Theatre

By Nick Schweitzer, directed by Steve Noll.

Journey to a galaxy far, far away…and discover slapstick humor, corny jokes, and silly song parodies! This original twist on the classic sci-fi films will delight kids and adults alike. Cheering for the heroes and booing for the baddies is strongly encouraged in this family-friendly holiday treat!

IMMATURE AUDIENCES ONLY! PARENTAL DISCRETION DISCOURAGED!

General Admission: $20; Youth (12 and under): $10; Seniors: $18; Students: $18; Thursdays: $15

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-661-9696
