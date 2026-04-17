Star Wars Trivia

media release: Happy Star Wars Day / Weekend! The Midichlorian count will be high at the taproom all weekend because:

All Weekend

-- We’re brewing a Berliner Weisse that allows you to choose the Light-Side or walk down the Dark-Side (and forever will it dominate your destiny if you do) by adding a Woodruff, Lavender, or Raspberry syrup.

-- We’re bringing back Bantha’s Best Blue Hazy IPA from last year.

-- We'll have a Mandalorian Margarita

-- There will be fun stuff on the tv all weekend

Saturday

-- Cinn City Smash Burgers will be here from 1-7pm Saturday

-- We’re hosting a Star Wars-themed Trivia Saturday at 6:30pm

Sunday

-- We’re selling Great Taste of the Midwest tickets. Tickets go on sale at noon, but you can start lining up at 7am. The taps will be open at 8am!

-- Sabor Regio will be serving food from 9am to 4pm. Breakfast tacos in the morning, yum