Star Wars Trivia
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Happy Star Wars Day / Weekend! The Midichlorian count will be high at the taproom all weekend because:
All Weekend
-- We’re brewing a Berliner Weisse that allows you to choose the Light-Side or walk down the Dark-Side (and forever will it dominate your destiny if you do) by adding a Woodruff, Lavender, or Raspberry syrup.
-- We’re bringing back Bantha’s Best Blue Hazy IPA from last year.
-- We'll have a Mandalorian Margarita
-- There will be fun stuff on the tv all weekend
Saturday
-- Cinn City Smash Burgers will be here from 1-7pm Saturday
-- We’re hosting a Star Wars-themed Trivia Saturday at 6:30pm
Sunday
-- We’re selling Great Taste of the Midwest tickets. Tickets go on sale at noon, but you can start lining up at 7am. The taps will be open at 8am!
-- Sabor Regio will be serving food from 9am to 4pm. Breakfast tacos in the morning, yum