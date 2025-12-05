Starbucks Workers United Picket

to

All welcome to join workers, 10 am-noon, 12/5, 1 E. Main St.; 8 am-noon, 12/6, 661 State St.; 11 am-3 pm, 12/8, 2981 Triverton Park Drive, Fitchburg. More on the national movement: https://sbworkersunited.org/

Info

Politics & Activism
to
Google Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-05 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-05 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-05 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-06 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-06 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-06 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-08 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-08 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Starbucks Workers United Picket - 2025-12-08 11:00:00 ical