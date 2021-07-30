Starfoxx Project (album release), Sleepy Turtle, Sharp Chedder, Rickachu, 8Hertz

press release: 301 Productionz presents: The Starfoxx Project!

Don't miss out on this monumental event as The Starfoxx Project returns to the stage to promote their sophomore release, "War of the Roses!"

Join us for an Interstellar Dance Party at the Crucible in Madison, WI on Friday, July 30th!

Direct support for the show will be otherworldly and the stage production will certainly leave you begging for an encore!

Come thru and enjoy the following artists!!

SLEEPY TURTLE

SHARP CHEDDAR

RICKACHU

8HERTZ

THE STARFOXX PROJECT

Admission is only $15 and TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW! Just click the link below!!

https://starfoxxproject.bpt.me/

So bring your friends and join us as we party on the Sun! These DJ's will be breakin' necks and wreckin' decks!