What's Happening in the Sky During 2025

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: UW Space Place lecture by Dr. Jim Lattis, director of UW Space Place.

Find out what special astronomical events you should look for in the upcoming year including eclipses, meteor showers and more.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening: https://www.youtube.com/user/uwspaceplace. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.

