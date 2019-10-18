Stargazing

UW Alumni Park 724 Langson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Explore the cosmos from the earthly confines of Alumni Park. You’ll enjoy peering through a telescope and observing the night sky on the park’s central green. And when you finish looking up, be sure to take a tour of Alumni Park and look around at the illuminated exhibits. This out-of-this-world evening also includes musical entertainment and light refreshments.

UW Alumni Park 724 Langson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
