Stargazing
UW Alumni Park 724 Langson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Explore the cosmos from the earthly confines of Alumni Park. You’ll enjoy peering through a telescope and observing the night sky on the park’s central green. And when you finish looking up, be sure to take a tour of Alumni Park and look around at the illuminated exhibits. This out-of-this-world evening also includes musical entertainment and light refreshments.
Info
UW Alumni Park 724 Langson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Recreation