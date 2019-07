press release: Stargazing event at Donald County Park, Saturday, August 10, 8:00 p.m. co-sponsored by the Madison Astronomical Society and Friends of Donald Park. Gather at Pop's Knoll picnic area to learn about the planets and stars. Telescopes, refreshments and evening fire provided. For updates, visit websites, Friends of Donald Park, www.donaldpark.org, Madison Astronomical Society, www.madisonastro.org. or email contact@donaldpark.org.