media release: Join us for a special public open night of stargazing at historic Washburn Observatory (1401 Observatory Drive, UW Madison campus) with visiting astronomy author and podcaster Dean Regas, hosted by UW Space Place Director (recently retired) Dr. Jim Lattis. Dean has authored many astronomical books, including "100 Things to See in the Night Sky," and "How to Teach Grown-ups about Pluto," among others, and hosts the podcast "Keep Looking Up." For more on Dean see his website, astrodean.com.

Weather permitting, we'll enjoy seeing some of the many sights of the summer sky through the historic Washburn refractor telescope, which has stood on Observatory Hill since 1879. We'll open the observatory regardless of sky conditions, so come visit to chat with Dean and Jim and see the historic Washburn telescope.

Note: This does not affect the current schedule of public observatory nights, which are every Wednesday evening (June-August, weather permitting). Public parking is typically available along Observatory Drive in the evenings. Washburn Observatory is a historic landmark building and is not handicap accessible. See https://www.astro.wisc.edu/outreach/washburn/ for more details.