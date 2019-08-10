Staring in Spaces, Genevieve Heyward

press release: Staring in Spaces bring their high energy live show to MADISON! They'll be joined by singer/songwriter/icon Genevieve Heyward.

Staring In Spaces is a music duo consisting of Jack Wright and William Lorenz. Hailing from Lake Geneva, WI, the two got their start jamming and freestyle rapping together to Soundcloud "type beats". This hobby evolved from goofs and giggles to real-ass songwriting and instrumentation. They blend pop, R&B, hip-hop, and general sadness into one colorful smoothie of musical mayhem. Their debut album, "Stop Talking", was released on November 16, 2018. Its infectious melodies and catchy hooks have pleasured the ears of many a listener, and you could be one of them. Stop talking. Start listening.