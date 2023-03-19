press release: Kalaanjali Dance Company and Kanopy Dance Company Present a World Premiere: Starry Nights: Painting with Dance

A Fusion Performance of Bharatanatyam classical Indian dance and American modern dance inspired by the Art of Vincent Van Gogh

Sunday, March 19, 2023, 3PM

One Performance Only

Overture Center for the Arts

The Overture stage becomes a canvas when Kalaanjali Dance Company and Kanopy Dance Company premiere Starry Nights: Painting with Dance, a fusion production inspired by the art of Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. The companies will combine principal modern dance techniques and classical Bharatanatyam Indian dance in three original choreographies that evoke the expression, rhythm, and passion of Van Gogh’s iconic works. Sixteen dancers will move against projections of Van Gogh's masterworks and will artfully “paint” the curved silhouettes of Van Gogh’s Irises, the entrancing stars and mysterious night sky in Starry Nights, and the rich colors and joy of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers--- with a sensuous palette of dance forms.

The Kalaanjali Dance Company, based in Madison and San Francisco, will also present three traditional Bharatanatyam dances. Kalaanjali Dance was founded by Kanopy’s guest artist, Meenakshi Ganesan, to promote and showcase Bharatanatyam, the oldest classical dance tradition in India that dates back nearly 3000 years. Bharatanatyam encompasses music, rhythm and expression and strictly adheres to the Natyashastra, (a Sanskrit treatise on performing arts).

A modern work rounds out the Starry Nights program, with Lisa Thurrell’s Prayer, performed by the Kanopy Dance Company. The sweeping Graham-based work is set to the music of Estonian Arvo Pärt, a composer of minimalist style classical and religious music, and features elegant costuming in vibrant colorways of plums rose, copper, and magenta.