media release: Middleton Community Development Authority announces its third annual Stars Hollow Days event. Taking place during the 25th anniversary year of the popular Gilmore Girls television show, this year’s Stars Hollow Days is building upon previous events with the help of participating downtown businesses. From 3:00pm to 7:00pm, there will be activities on and around the Stars Hollow Town Square (aka Stone Horse Green at 7550 Hubbard Avenue). Whether you’re a Gilmore Girls fan or just looking for a fun fall afternoon, everyone is invited to this free community event. Coffee, sweets, music, books, and small town charm — start your fall Gilmore-style in Middleton!

SCHEDULE

3:00-5:00PM – Old Muddy River Bridge Knitathon around the fire pit. Bring your own knitting project to work on with fellow knitters or check out a book from Rory’s Reading List at Stars Hollow Books (Middleton Library), grab a coffee, and gather with us around the Stone Horse Green fire pit to make your own s’mores.

Al’s Pancake World, which features different international cuisines every week, has gone all in on mustard this year! Stop by the National Mustard Museum to sample mustards from around the world along with soft hot pretzels.

Le Chat Club + Kim’s Antiques (The Regal Find) will be open til 6pm with plenty of cat- and non-cat-themed gifts and vintage finds.

3:00-3:30PM – Ukulele Sing-Along at Sophie’s Music. Drop in and sing along or simply listen to the Mustard Village Ukulele Festival’s jam session at Village Green. The musicians might even make an appearance at the Stars Hollow Town Square (Stone Horse Green).

3:30-4:30PM – Miss Patty’s School of Ballet at the Stars Hollow Gazebo. Kids of all ages are invited to join an interactive ballet class with Central Midwest Ballet Academy in front of the Stone Horse Green stage. No dance experience necessary. Tutus optional.

4:30PM – Gilmore Girls Look Alike Contest. Come to Stars Hollow Days dressed as your favorite Gilmore Girls character. Whether you prefer backward baseball caps and flannel shirts or preppy school uniforms, this is your chance to become your Stars Hollow fashion icon. Judges will award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place honors.

5:30PM – Stars Hollow Troubadour at the Stars Hollow Gazebo. Singer and guitarist Sean Michael Dargan, who you may have encountered wandering throughout Stars Hollow in the afternoon, will take the stage at Stone Horse Green performing a Gilmore Girls-inspired set list.

6:30-7:00PM – Gilmore Girls Trivia. Meet next to the Gazebo at 6:15pm to sign up on your own or with a team to test your Gilmore Girls knowledge against fellow superfans in a fast-paced trivia contest.