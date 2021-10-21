Peter Noone, Bob Miranda, The Vogues, The Classics IV

press release: Stars of the Sixties are coming to Madison, Wisconsin for one night only, featuring dozens of smash hit records sung by the original artists who made them!

Starring Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (“I’m Into Something Good”, “I’m Henry VIII”, “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter”, “A Kind of Hush”, “Listen People”, “A Must to Avoid”, “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat”), The Happenings’ original lead singer Bobby Miranda (“See You in September”, “I Got Rhythm”, “Go Away Little Girl”), The Vogues (“Turn Around, Look at Me”, “5 o’Clock World”, “You’re the One”, “My Special Angel”) and The Classics IV (“Traces”, “Spooky”, “Stormy”, “Every Day with You Girl”).

Don’t miss this one-night-only reunion of four of the biggest hit-makers of the '60s!

A “Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp” production.