Stars That Go Bump in the Night

Lecture by professor Bob Mathieu.

"Blue stragglers” are mysterious stars in star clusters that appear younger than they should. Such blue, luminous stars should have used up their hydrogen fuel and flamed out long ago, yet they shine on. Dr. Mathieu from the UW-Madison Astronomy Dept. will share the story of how he and his students used observations from Kitt Peak and the Hubble Space Telescope to explain the mystery of these blue stragglers.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. If you plan to attend in person please be aware that masks are required and attendance will be limited. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.

