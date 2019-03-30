Start Your Herb Garden
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Decorate a pot and plant herbs for your garden. As we plant we will learn more about plant cycles and processes, as well as gaining fine motor control as we create our pots and plant seeds in the soil.
Free for members or free with museum admission. No pre-registration is required for this event.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family