press release: Wed. Jan. 8 12:00 Noon Lakeview Library (2845 N. Sherman Ave.) Starting a Business with the Madison Cooperative Development Coalition! Come find out how: w orker cooperative s c reate meaningful change for communities affected by inequality; h elp build skills, earning potential, household income, and assets; and a re designed to improve low-wage jobs and build wealth in communities! Light lunch will be provided. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1373100109537292/