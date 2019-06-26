StartingBlock Birthday Bash

press release:StartingBlock is turning 1! To celebrate, we are holding a grand party with our partners gener8tor, Doyenne Group and Capital Entrepreneurs.

Plus . . . MAD MINUTE PITCH SHOWCASE

In collaboration with StartingBlock, gener8tor and the Social Good Accelerator, you will here a fast-paced, one-minute pitch from Madison's most exciting social entrepreneurs.

Best of all, YOU (the audience) picks the winner!

So join us for a celebration of the Madison startup scene!

Check In (5:00 pm)

Mad Minute Showcase

Cake & Networking

Winners Announced (7:00 pm)

. . . more cake.