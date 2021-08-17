StartingBlock Open House

press release: Spend some time networking and touring our 50,000 square foot entrepreneurial space and enjoy complimentary beverages and light appetizers. Learn about the services we offer at StartingBlock, meet the team and members of the board of directors and hear updates about all of the things happening at StartingBlock and in the Madison ecosystem.

3:30-5:30 pm, Aug 17, StartingBlock Cafe Terrace, 821 E Washington St Floor 3, Madison WI 53706

Price: Free