press release:

UW CREECA is hosting Belarusian group Stary Olsa for a concert of medieval East European music. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30. Click here to RSVP on Facebook!

Parking: please note that parking will be very limited at the church. Concertgoers are encouraged to park in the nearby university lots 17 and 41. Lot 41 is open to the public after 4:30 pm, and Lot 17 has hourly parking available on a first-come, first served basis and is NOT handicap accessible. Please also see the map provided by the First Congregational Church.