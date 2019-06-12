Stas Venglevski & Stephanie Jutt

press release: A special event featuring Stas Venglevski on his bayan (Russian-style accordion) with flutist Stephanie Jutt will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 7:00 – 9:00pm at the Arts & Literature Lab, 2021 Winnebago Street. Admission is free for donors at the Pyrotechnic level and $10 at the door for others. Refreshments will be available and attendance is limited to 50 guests. (CSArt Madison, a visual art show, also will be on view at the Arts & Literature Lab.) artlitlab.org.

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society (BDDS) presents its 28th annual summer chamber music festival, NAME DROPPING, June 14 - 30, 2019. This festival features 12 concerts over three weekends, each weekend offers two different programs. The venues are intimate: the state-of-the-art Playhouse at Overture Center, the jewel box historic Stoughton Opera House, and Frank Lloyd Wright's Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green.

In a rousing three-weekend festival, you'll hear great classical masterpieces and the best of contemporary works. A roster of musicians with national and international reputations guarantees fantastic performances. Concerts are spiked with stories about the music, mystery guests, and even door prizes. It's chamber music with a bang! Artistic directors and performers Stephanie Jutt, flute, and Jeffrey Sykes, piano, are joined by 17 musicians and one visual artist.

We’re showcasing our intimate relationships with fabulous composers like Gabriel, Johannes, and Lili (that would be Fauré, Brahms, and Boulanger, if you need to ask) and incredible musicians like Axel, Carmit, Tony, and Beth (Strauss, Zori, Ross, and Rapier). Each of our NAME DROPPING programs is named for one of our extraordinary artists and features music chosen with that artist in mind.

WEEK ONE: The elegance, charm, and finesse of French cellist Jean-Michel Fonteneau is displayed in a program called Fonteneau of Youth. It includes music written by great composers in their youth, including the ravishing Élégie for cello and piano of Gabriel Fauré, the rhythmically exciting Trio for flute, cello, and piano of Ned Rorem, and the astonishing D’un soir triste and D’un matin de printemps, both for piano trio, of 21-year old Lili Boulanger. The great Joseph Haydn—always the most youthful of composers, even into his late years—is represented by the masterful Piano Trio no. 28 in E major, in honor of our 28th season.

Fonteneau of Youth will be performed at The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts, Friday, June 14, at 7:30 PM. A free champagne and dessert reception will be held following the performance to celebrate the 28th season opener; and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 16, at 2:30 PM.

Audience favorite Axel Strauss—not just a virtuoso violinist, but a virtuoso musician and artist of the highest distinction—will brave gravity-defying musical heights in Quadruple Axel. CPE Bach’s Trio Sonata in D minor for violin, flute, cello, and piano starts the program on an elegant note. Brahms’ fiery Piano Trio in C minor raises the temperature significantly. And all sorts of hijinks are on display in Ravel’s extraordinary and ravishing Violin Sonata.

We’re especially thrilled that both Strauss and Fonteneau will be joined by another extraordinary artist, Russian virtuoso accordion player Stas Venglevski, on each of their programs. Venglevski performs on the bayan, a Russian-style accordion noted for its deep bass sound and range and purity of tone. He’ll be featured in works that range from heart-on-the-sleeve tangos by Piazzolla, Lecuona, and Stravinsky, down-and-dirty original works by Russian master Tatyana Sergeyeva, and arrangements of favorite pieces by JS Bach and others.

Quadruple Axel will be performed at The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts, Saturday, June 15, at 7:30 PM, and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 16, at 6:30 PM.

Various ticket packages, starting at a series of three different concerts for $109.50, are available through Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society until May 15. For information visit www.bachdancing.org or call (608) 255-9866.

Single admission tickets start at $43. Student tickets are always $10!

All single tickets must now be purchased from Overture Center for the Arts, www.overturecenter.org or (608) 258-4141 (additional fees apply), or at the box office. Tickets are available at the door at all locations.

Enjoy a pre-ordered picnic at the Hillside Theater made with love from Pasture and Plenty, using ingredients from local farmers and producers. They are available for pick up at the Hillside Theater after the 2:30 PM concert or before the 6:30 PM concert, for $18. Spread a blanket on the beautiful Hillside Theater grounds or eat in the Taliesin Architecture School Dining Room, which will be open exclusively to BDDS concert-goers. Choose from Green Goddess Chicken Salad, Market Veggie Quiche with Greens, or Hearty Greens and Grains with Seasonal Veggie Bowl (gf/vegan). Seasonal sweet treat and beverage included. See the BDDS order form or call BDDS at 608.255.9866.