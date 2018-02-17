press release: The crafting public is invited to the first annual Quilting and Sewing Stash Buster Sale, sponsored by the Madison Modern Quilt Guild. Guild members will sell fabric, kits, tools, notions, patterns, thread, and more from their personal stashes...quilting, sewing and other craft supplies! This is a great opportunity to find unique and affordable supplies and crafting items to build (or improve!) your stash. Come meet and talk with makers who are passionate about their craft. Open to new and experienced quilters, sewers and crafters. This is a CASH ONLY sale. Vendors will make change but most will not have the ability to accept credit cards! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 17, 2018, Blue Bar Quilts, 6333 University Ave, Middleton