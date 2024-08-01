State Assembly District 77 Candidates Forum

media release:Thursday, August 1, 6:30-8:30pm, Pasture & Plenty - 2433 University Ave

The Madtown Os and Madison Teal Team invite Westside Madison and Shorewood Hills residents to a candidate forum! Thanks to redistricting, State Assembly District 77 boundaries have been redrawn. As a result, there is an open seat in this district and three candidates - Chuck Erickson, Renuka Mayadev, and Thad Schumacher - are running to represent us.

Get to know the candidates and their priorities at this forum, which will be moderated by Chali Pittman, news, talk, and public affairs director at WORT.