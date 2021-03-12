ONLINE: State Budget Listening Sessions

× Expand Greg Anderson Melissa Agard served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and as 48th District representative in the Wisconsin Assembly; in 2020 she was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky as Wisconsin's 16th District senator.

press release: It's budget season and Senator Agard wants to hear your thoughts on Governor Evers' Badger Bounceback Budget for the 2021-23 biennium! Over the next week, Senator Agard will be hosting several listening sessions to hear your thoughts on the budget and how it would affect you.

Below are the dates, times, and themes for each listening session:

- 3/12, 7:30am Planting Seeds for Tomorrow (Cannabis Legalization, Economic Development, Transportation)

- 3/15, 11:00am Putting People First (Addressing Disparities, Broadband, Housing, Democracy Initiatives)

- 3/15, 5:30pm Prioritizing Health (Healthcare, Mental and Behavioral Health, Long Term Care)

- 3/17, 4:30pm Protecting our Natural Resources (Environment, PFAS, Climate Change)

- 3/19, 8:00am Investing in our Kids (Childcare, K12 Education, Higher Education)

We ask that attendees keep their comments brief, roughly one minute, in order to give all attendees an opportunity to share their thoughts. Time limits will be enforced. If you are unable to make a listening session on a specific topic, please submit your comments to Sen.Agard@legis.wi.gov and we will address them!

Please fill out the form to register for any or all of Senator Agard's budget listening sessions! Select all the sessions you wish to attend - my office will share each individual link as the date gets closer.

If you have any questions, please reach out to my office at 608-266-9170 or Sen.Agard@legis.wi.gov. I look forward to hearing from you!