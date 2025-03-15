media release: Join WISDOM and MOSES for a State Budget Training session.

This event aims to educate participants on the intricacies of the state budget, including its development process, key components, and implications for local communities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how the budget affects various sectors and learn strategies to effectively advocate for community needs. The training is free to attend.

Saturday, March 15 | 1:00-3:00 PM, UW South Madison Partnership, Room 120, The Village on Park Street

2238 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713.

For any questions, please email Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com.