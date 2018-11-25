[ress release: Louisville/Chicago-based band, enthusiastically endorsed by David Berman of the Silvers Jews, touring in support of their new album, Send Flowers (Feeding Tube/Sophomore Lounge Records).

From Jerry David DeCicca (ex-The Black Swans), on Send Flowers:

"State Champion write the kind of jams that capture the sad and joyful ennui of living that starts with, 'fuck, I overslept!' and ends (days? years?) later with 'but, I love you!'"

David Berman of the Silver Jews, on Ryan Davis, of State Champion: “If Bob Dylan was funny, if Tom Waits was relevant, Ryan might not be peerless at what he does best, which is writing large gregarious circles around his pitiful colleagues in the field.

He's the best lyricist who's not a rapper going.”