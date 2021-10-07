ONLINE: State Democracy Research Initiative Kickoff

press release: The State Democracy Research Initiative Kickoff featuring state solicitor general on October 7, 2021, will be virtual webinar featuring four current and former state solicitor generals to discuss their roles and responsibilities, perspectives on state government, and interesting, non-pending cases they have dealt with in their states. Law students and interested members of the legal community will also have an opportunity to ask questions through a moderated Q&A discussion portion. Confirmed speakers include:

Amit Agarwal (Former Solicitor General, Florida) Elizabeth “Bessie” Dewar (State Solicitor, Massachusetts) Michael Mongan (Solicitor General, California) Ryan Park (Solicitor General, North Carolina)

This free event is approved for 1 Wisconsin CLE credit. For questions about this event, please contact Allie Boldt.