media release:The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements on WIS 73 from WIS 19 to Village of Marshall north limits in Marshall, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Marshall Elementary School, 617 Madison Street, Marshall. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

In addition to replacing the WIS 73 pavement, upgrading curb ramps to meet ADA compliance and new pavement markings, the project will work on the bridge over the Maunesha River:

· Installing new concrete approach slabs and repair curbs

· Spot surface repair on the abutments

· Painting the bridge railing

WIS 73 through traffic is anticipated to be detoured via WIS 19 and WIS 89 during construction. WIS 73 will remain open to local residences and businesses. Construction is currently scheduled for 2025.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Steve Porter at (608) 243-3366, steve.porter@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Steve Porter at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Steve Porter at least three working days prior to the meeting.