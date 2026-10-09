media release: More than 40 high school bands from across the state will march on the UW-Whitewater campus Saturday, October 17, for the 41st annual Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Marching Band Championships at Forrest Perkins Stadium, starting at 11 a.m. Click here for schedule.

“We are excited to celebrate our annual WSMA State Marching Band Championships with the outstanding youth musicians and educators who make this event possible. For over four decades, this state-level showcase of music, creativity and dedication has brought communities together and highlighted the many opportunities that marching band provides for students,” said Laurie Fellenz, WSMA executive director.

The WSMA State Marching Band Championships are divided into four entry classes (A, AA, AAA and AAAA) determined by total school enrollment. Each band is allowed on the field a maximum of 13 minutes (including entry, performance and exit). A panel of eight judges evaluates bands in six areas: music performance, visual performance, music general effect, visual general effect, percussion and color guard. Bands receive verbal commentary recorded in real time during their performance. Bands may compete competitively or as judged exhibition (groups receive a score but it is not announced or factored into rankings.) In each competitive class, “A” through “AAAA,” awards for Best Percussion, Best Musical Presentation, Best Visual Presentation and Best Color Guard are presented, in addition to division awards and the top three awards in each class.

At this year’s championships, Douglas Greenhalgh will be inducted into the WSMA Marching Band Hall of Fame, which recognizes the contributions made by individuals to the marching activity in Wisconsin. Greenhalgh left an enduring mark on Wisconsin’s marching band activity through his exceptional musicianship, passion for the art and dedication to students. As director of the Chippewa Falls Marching Cardinals from 1983 until his passing in 2005, he helped establish the ensemble as a respected leader in the Wisconsin marching community. His greatest legacy is the thousands of students and educators he inspired through his enthusiasm, encouragement and remarkable ability to make every student feel valued. Greenhalgh will be honored during both award ceremonies at this year’s championships.

Family, friends and community members are invited to attend the 2026 WSMA State Marching Band Championships. Tickets $17 online ($22 at gate) for adults; $9 online ($11 at gate) for students 18 and under, senior citizens and undergraduate college students with valid college ID. Children five and under, free admission. For more information, including post-event results, visit wsmamusic.org.